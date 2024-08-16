Bauchi constitutes LG election petition tribunals

the Bauchi State High Court has constituted three petition tribunals and an appeal panel, to treat cases on the Aug. 17 local government councils election.

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Bauchi State High Court has constituted three petition tribunals and an appeal panel, to treat cases on the Aug. 17 local government councils election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed Aug. 17 for election into the 20 local government councils of the state,

Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, Chief Registrar, Bauchi State High Court stated this at a news conference on Friday in Bauchi.

She said the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Umar had sworn in the chairmen and members of the petition tribunals as well as the appeal panel on Aug. 12.

Abubakar said the action was in tandem with the provisions of the Bauchi State Electoral Law, 2008, which empowered the Chief Judge to carry out the task.

“Provision of the Section 60 Sub Section 2 of the Law, said an aggrieved party has 21 days within which to file his/her petition from the date of the declaration of the result.

“For the appeal, dissatisfied parties has 14 days from the decision of the tribunal within which to file an appeal,” she said.

According to Abubakar, the tribunal will commence sitting on Aug. 19, adding that the court would have three centres at Bauchi, Ningi and Azare.

“With the time frame of two months for the tribunal and one month for the appeal”.

She said the tribunals would be headed by Magistrate Garba Kundak for Bauchi North Senatorial Zone; Magistrate Isma’il Adam, Bauchi Central Senatorial Zone and Magistrate Safiya Salihu, Bauchi South Senatorial.

While the appeal panel would be headed by Justice Mohammed Sambo.

The statement quoted the Chief Judge, as charging members of the tribunal and the appeal panel to work with the fear of God and ensure quick disposition of matters before them. (NAN)