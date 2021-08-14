Ayuba Elkana assumes duty as Zamfara CP

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Zamfara Command, Mr Ayuba Elkana, has assumed duty.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday.

“The Zamfara Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that Mr Ayuba Elkana, an indigene of Gombe State, has assumed duty on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 as the 31st Commissioner of Police in Zamfara,” Shehu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Elkana took over from Mr Hussaini Rabiu, who had been redeployed to Imo Command as the Commissioner of Police.

“The new Zamfara CP was born on Aug. 11, 1962 in Gombe State. He attended both primary and secondary schools in Gombe State.

“He graduated from the University of Maiduguri in Borno State and obtained Bsc Geography in 1985,” he said.

Shehu added that Elkana was enlisted into the Nigerian Police on March 3,1990 as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and trained at the Police Academy (Kaduna Annex).

“After completing the training, Elkana was posted to Cross River Police Command where he underwent a one year compulsory attachment for cadet officers, and later served in various Police commands and formations.

“When promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police, Elkana was posted to the Force Headquarters, Abuja as CP Force Provost Marshal, where he was found fit and posted to Zamfara as the 31st Commissioner of Police,” he said.

He said the new CP while meeting with the strategic and tactical commanders of the command, urged them to be more alive to their responsibilities and ensure discipline and professional conduct in their respective departments.

“The CP further reminded them of the transformation and repositioning agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali,” he added.

He therefore called on everyone to redouble their commitment and hard work in order to actualise the agenda.

The new CP called on members of the public to sustain the existing synergy with all security agencies, especially the Police, in an effort to rid the state of criminals. (NAN)

