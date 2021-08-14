CLO urges issue based electioneering campaigns in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has urged political parties and gladiators to ensure issue based electioneering campaigns, ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Saturday, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on the need for a rancour-free campaigns in the state.

Ezekwueme said all political parties sponsoring candidates in the election should embark on aggressive but matured campaigns, devoid of bitterness and acrimony.

He noted that only campaigns, based on issues, would engender respect and peace among the political parties.

He said: “It’s important for political parties, candidates and stakeholders to get their supporters to toe the part of civility and rule of law, before, during and after the election.

“This they can do by playing the game patriotically, according to the rules, devoid of manipulation, intimidation and monetary inducements.

“Let us collectively and collaboratively work toward peaceful, free, fair and credible Anambra 2021 governorship election, because generations yet unborn, will not forget and forgive us, if we fail to get it right”.

The CLO boss also commended majority of the political parties, for their unique wisdom in heeding to earlier appeals to zone their candidacy to Anambra South senatorial zone.

“They have demonstrated political maturity and intelligence, which deserved emulation because it has reduced political tension, bickering and distrust.

“As campaigns begin, stakeholders and political gladiators should bear in mind that campaigns to mobilise residents to obtain their voter cards is most important.

“It is only electorate with voter cards that decides and determine our leaders through the sanctity of the ballot,” he added. (NAN)

