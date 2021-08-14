CLO urges issue based electioneering campaigns in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO),  has urged  parties and gladiators to ensure issue based electioneering campaigns, ahead of the  Nov. 6  governorship election in Anambra.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Saturday,  while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in , on the need a rancour-  campaigns in the state.

Ezekwueme said all parties  sponsoring  candidates in  the  election embark on aggressive but matured campaigns,  devoid of bitterness and acrimony.

He noted that only campaigns, based on issues, would engender respect and peace among the parties.

He said: “It’s  important political parties, candidates and stakeholders their supporters to toe the part of civility and rule of law,  before, and after the election.

“This they can do by playing the game patriotically,  according to the rules, devoid of manipulation, intimidation and monetary inducements.

“Let us collectively and collaboratively work toward peaceful, , and credible Anambra 2021 governorship election,  because  generations yet unborn, will not forget and forgive us, if we fail  it right”.

The CLO boss also majority of the political parties,  their unique wisdom in heeding to  earlier appeals  to zone their candidacy to Anambra senatorial zone.

“They have demonstrated political maturity and intelligence, which deserved emulation because it has reduced political tension, bickering and distrust.

“As campaigns begin, stakeholders and political gladiators bear  in mind that campaigns to mobilise to obtain their voter cards is most important.

“It is only electorate with  voter cards that decides and determine our leaders through the sanctity of the ballot,” he added. (NAN)

