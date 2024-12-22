Atiku emerges Deputy Clerk to National Assembly

By Yemi Itodo

Sokoto-born seasoned technocrat, Mr. Ibrahim Atiku has been appointed as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA), with effect from February 2, 2025.

This was contained in a letter dated 19th December, 2024 and signed by the Executive Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engr. Ahmed Kadi Ahmshi.

Ahmshi said the decision was taken during the just concluded 616th Meeting of the Commission, held on Thursday, 19th December, 2024; in recognition of his “hard work” and “administrative competence”.

“The National Assembly Service Commission, at its 616th Meeting held on Thursday, 19th December, 2024, approved your appointment as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly with effect from 2nd February, 2025.

“This Appointment is in recognition of your hard work and administrative competence. It is therefore expected that you will continue to uphold the confidence reposed in you.

“While congratulating you on your appointment to this exalted position, please accept assurances of our highest esteem”, the letter reads.

Until his appointment, Mr. Atiku was the Director, Finance and Account, House of Representatives, in National Assembly.

He is an Alumnus of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, and fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management. Atiku also obtained a Masters degrees in legislative studies as well as a Ph.D. in Legislative Studies.

Atiku also attended various courses home and abroad, among them are, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Harvard University, USA, JF Kennedy School of Government USA, Duke University USA, West African Institute of Finance and Economic management, (WAIFEM), Harvard Business School USA, RIPA International UK. among others.

Recall that the NASC had last month, approved the appointment of Barr. Kamoru Ogunlana as Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

Both Ogunlana and Atiku are billed to resume their respective offices Feburary 2, 2025, when the current occupants of the offices shall be due for retirement.