At Christmas: The Holy Equation of Faith Converged, By Isaac Megbolugbe





The promises of God are a peculiar thing. They often exist in a state of latency, where the fulfillment is not yet visible, but the assurance of their fulfillment is unwavering. This is the holy equation of faith, where latency and manifestation are fused together in the promises of God.

In Luke 1:68-71, we find a remarkable example of this holy equation. Zechariah, filled with the Holy Spirit, declares, “Blessed be the Lord God of Israel, for he has visited and redeemed his people and has raised up a horn of salvation for us in the house of his servant David, as he spoke by the mouth of his holy prophets from of old, that we should be saved from our enemies and from the hand of all who hate us.”

Notice two remarkable things from these words of Zechariah. First, despite his initial doubts about his wife Elizabeth’s pregnancy, Zechariah now confidently declares that God has already visited and redeemed His people. For the mind of faith, a promised act of God is as good as done. Zechariah has learned to take God at His word and so has a remarkable assurance: God “has visited and redeemed!” (Luke 1:68).

Second, the coming of Jesus the Messiah is a visitation of God to our world. For centuries, the Jewish people had languished under the conviction that God had withdrawn. But now, the long-awaited visitation of God was about to happen – indeed, He was about to come in a way no one expected.

The holy equation of faith is rooted in the character of God. God is a promise-keeper, and His promises are not dependent on our circumstances or understanding. When God makes a promise, it is as good as done, regardless of the latency between the promise and its manifestation.

This equation is not limited to the biblical narrative; it is a universal principle that applies to every believer. When we put our faith in God’s promises, we can have assurance that they will be fulfilled, regardless of the latency involved.

The implications of this holy equation are profound. It means that we can face the future with confidence, knowing that God’s promises will be fulfilled. It means that we can trust God even when we don’t understand our circumstances. And it means that we can live with hope and expectation, knowing that the latency between God’s promise and its manifestation is only a temporary delay.

In conclusion, Jesus Christ was the greatest promise God gave humanity. The holy equation of faith is a powerful principle that reminds us that God’s promises are as good as done, regardless of the latency and length of time involved. As we put our faith in God’s promises, we can have assurance that they will be fulfilled, just the promise of messiah and savior was during the first Christmas. We can always face the future with confidence and hope.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.

December 13, 2024