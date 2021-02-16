Stakeholders from Irepodun LGA have faulted claims made by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, concerning the APC registration exercise in Kwara State.

Lai had in a statement called for the cancellation of the registration exercise in the state.

Read the stakeholders’ statement below:

IREPODUN STAKEHOLDERS DISMISS HON. MINISTER LAI MOHAMMED’S FALSE CLAIMS ON APC REGISTRATION EXERCISE

Barely a week after the APC registration exercise began, the Hon. Minister of Information and Cultute, Alh. Lai Mohammed majestically found time to join the exercise at home.

The Hon. Minister registered at his polling booth in Oro and thereafter used the homestead to stage a disinformation campaign against the exercise.

Although the Hon. Minister claimed in his press statement to hail from Ifelodun, it is common knowledge that his hometown, Oro, falls within Irepodun.

The stakeholders in Irepodun completely disassociate ourselves and our Local Government from the Minister’s wild claims.

The registration in Irepodun Local Government has gone on smoothly with official documents( registration forms and registers) used properly and the guidelines painstakingly followed.

If the Honourable minister consulted and respect his associates, including Ambassador Niyi Abioye, and foot soldiers, who registered without any problem and even displayed their slips on social media, he would not be putting up this utterly reckless campaign.

In Oro Wards 1 and 2, the immediate constituency of the Honourable Minister, the exercise took place smoothly with huge turn out and registration of members. The exercise was so successful that the forms supplied were exhausted in most units by Friday. Despite that, a space was consciously reserved for the Honourable Minister to register.

If the registers were hoarded , where did the Hon. Minister get his form and register for the exercise ?

Irepodun was duly represented at the APC Stakeholders meeting on the registration exercise at Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin , two weeks. Among the attendees were Kwara South Chairman, Hon. Olayemi Olabanji, the Member representing Irepodun Local Givernment in the State House if Assembly, Hon. Tayo Awodiji, and notable leaders including Prince Shuaib Olanrewaju and Oloriewe. Raheem Adedoyin.

It is disappointing that the Hon. Minister is hiding under a nebulous 4 tendencies creation to spread disinformation. In Irepodun where the Minister actually hails from, there is no such grouping. None of our elected party and legislative leaders in Irepodun including APC Kwara South Chairman, Hon. Olayemi Olabanji, our representative at the National Assembly, Hon. Raheem Olawuyi Ajulo and our representatives at the Kwara Stare House of Assembly, Hon. Tayo Awodiji belongs to the so- called Fagbemi Group which the Minister and his cohorts have been conveniently maligning.

Indeed, our elected and other frontline leaders were in the forefront of the APC parallel congress of 2018 whose participants have now been fraudulently categorised as Lai Group.

In conclusion, Irepodun Local Government stakeholders disassociate ourselves from the disinformation being spread by the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed on the ongoing registration exercise.

Indeed, the success of the exercise in Alh. Lai Mohammed’s domain is so huge that our people are already clamouring for more registration forms.

Signed

1. Hon. Olayemi Olabanji

APC Kwara South Senatorial Chairman

2. Hon. Raheem Olawuyi (Ajulo), Members Federal House of Representatives,

Abuja.

3. Hon. Tayo Awodiji

Member, Kwara State House of Assembly, Ilorin.

4. Princess Olubukola Babalola,

Deputy Chief of Staff,

Government House, Ilorin.

5. Elder Agboola Adewumi,

Member, APC Kwara State Caretaker Executive

6. Prince Shuaib Olanrewaju

7. Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin

8. Dr. Bashir Ibrahim

9. Alh. Raheem Olokoba

10. Prince Samuel Alebiosu

11. Barr. Teju Oguntoye

12 Gen. Lasisi Abidoye( Rtd)

13. Mr. Debo Adeleke

14. Mrs Deborah Aremu

15. Mrs Oluwatoyin Opawoye

16 Comrade Ben Duntoye

17. Chief Gbenga Awoyale( Orisun)

18. Chief Raphael Awotunde

19. Dr. Sule Popoola

20. Mr. Femi Ajibade

21 Mrs Shade Omoniyi