NAN, SLTV to partner on local TV content promotion

Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has assured that the agency will work to promote indigenous satellite television, SLTV, in the country

.

Ali gave the assurance when Dr John Nwafor, Managing Director, Metro Digital Limited, the operator of SLTV paid him a working visit on Friday in Abuja.

The managing director said that promoting indigenous brands would ensure an inclusive development of the country and encourage consumers to buy-in to local products.

“We identify with your goal, which is why we will always tell stories that promote indigenous initiatives.

“NAN is very reliable and trusted brand, and will always be on the side of the underdog, we will always be on the side of the truth.

“Rest assured that this is home and the agency is open to any kind of partnership,’’ he assured.

He further said that the agency was also working on rebranding its local and international offices across the globe, to tell Nigerians and Africans stories inclusively.

According to him, presently we are working on repositioning the agency to compete more favourably with other global brands and work smart.

“We are already positioning to face the impending challenge of Artificial Intelligence and we are looking at having a good automated news content.’’

Earlier, Nwafor, commended the efforts of the Federal Government for encouraging indigenous satellite television companies as SLTV in the network industry.

He explained the process began from former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, with the modification of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s (NBC) Codes and Act to accommodate local players.

“The government tried to open up the industry and encourage local players to be part of the satellite television ecosystem, and the government effected some changes in the NBC code and Act.

“The Copyright Act was also modified to encourage Nigerians to participate in the industry, because we believe that when the industry is opened up, the consumers will win.

“Then, former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed invited us to look at the framework and see how we can participate.

“It was in that process we applied for licence for our Direct-to-Home transmission paid television, which is SLTV,’’ he said.

He further said the action was followed with a mandatory court order to ensure that the reviewed NBC code was adhered to and implemented.

Nwafor said that the intervention by the government was to end exclusivity of content by few giant satellite television companies.

The SLTV boss appreciated the management of NAN for telling the story of the emergence of SLTV, adding that indigenous satellite television networks would thrive with the support of Nigerians.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of three SLTV decoders and dishes to the management of NAN. (NAN)

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi/ Blessing Edeh