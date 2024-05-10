Deputy Speaker Kalu Expresses Sadness Over Hon. Dogonyaro’s Death

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of the member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Isa Dogonyaro.

Kalu via a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, stated,”Hon. Dogonyaro died on Friday, May 10 in Abuja at the age of 46 after a brief illness.

“Until his death, he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control.

“The Deputy Speaker in a condolence message described Dogonyaro as a fine and dedicated legislator who represented his constituents and Nigeria to the best of his ability.

“Kalu offered his heartfelt condolences to the deceased family, his constituents, and the entire people of Jigawa State and prayed for the repose of his soul.”

By Chimezie Godfrey