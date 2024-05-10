RANAO announces 36th National Annual General Meeting

The Retired Army, Navy, and Air Force Officers’ Association of Nigeria (RANAO) has announced the hosting of its 36th National Annual General Meeting (NAGM).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, National Planning Committee, Maj-Gen Augustine Ogunedo made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Ogunedo stated,”The Retired Army, Navy, and Air Force Officers’ Association of Nigeria (RANAO) is pleased to announce its 36th National Annual General Meeting (NAGM), scheduled to take place from May 12th to 16th, 2024, at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess and Suites, Asokoro District, Abuja.

“The Theme of the 5-day event is: “In Pursuit of the Aspirations of the Founding Fathers”.

He disclosed that the event promises a series of insightful activities, including a media briefing by the National President, and visits to key governmental figures such as the Honourable Ministers of Defence and the Federal Capital Territory, the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Chairman of the Military Pensions Board, and the Managing Director of Defence Health Maintenance Limited.

“Furthermore, it includes a national executive committee meeting, a board of trustees meeting, and an engaging workshop on information and communication technology. It will also feature an investiture ceremony, the association’s national congress, and a gala night.

“In light of the occasion’s significance, esteemed members of the press are cordially invited to cover the press conference by the association’s national president on Monday, May 13th, 2024, at the RANAO National Secretariat, opposite Army Headquarters Command Officers’Mess, Aso Clinic/DIA Road, Asokoro District, Abuja, at 08:00 AM,” he stated.

Ogunedo added,”The NAGM will be declared open by the esteemed Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Thursday, May 16th, 2024.

“The event is expected to draw the participation of distinguished guests, including members of the National Assembly, the Honourable Ministers of Defence and the FCT, state governors, Service chiefs, as well as retired Armed Forces officers from across the nation.

“The RANAO Association is dedicated to the welfare and well-being of non-active Armed Forces officers of Nigeria who have served the nation with distinction and have honourably retired from Service.

“The association’s mission is not only to care for its members but also to contribute to initiatives that promote unity, harmony, and development within Nigeria.”