5 persons remanded for kidnapping bus driver

A Makurdi Magistrate’s court on Friday remanded five persons in Makurdi Correctional centre for alleged Criminal conspiracy, Armed robbery, Kidnapping and Act of Terrorism.

The defendants Terhile Iorkaana, Lanshima Orkunde, Msendoo Faasema, Nancy Shima and Mngusuun Hilega were arrested following a tip off.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Eunice Ndayaryo, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

She ordered that they should be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional centre pending the outcome of further investigations.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Stella Ngbede, told the court that the defendants were arrested by men of Operation Zenda tactical team led by Insp Amile Joseph.

He said the arrest followed a credible intelligence within Mbachegh council ward, Katsina-Ala axis, Benue.

The defendants, who are notorious members of a vicious armed bandit kingpin AKA Konyo, had on April 12, blocked the Ayati- Zaki Biam road and robbed motorists of their valuables.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants also abducted Mgbaga Tese, a driver of one of the vehicles to an unknown destination.

They later demanded for the sum of N10 million through phone number 09154338395.

“Operation Zenda on getting the information of their hideout, stormed the area and arrested the bandits while five handsets and one 5.5.6x39mm live ammunition of type 06 rifle were recovered from them, ” she said.

According to her, the defendants during police investigation confessed to committing the crime while others are still at large.

The prosecutor said that investigation into the matter were still in progress and prayed the court to adjourn the matter to another date for mention.

She said the offence contravened section 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the robbery and firearms special provisions Act 2004, Section 3(2) , 4(2) of the abduction

Others are, hostage taking, kidnapping, Secret cult and Similar prohibition law of Benue State 2017. (NAN)

By Dorathy Aninge