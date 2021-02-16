Buhari greets Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni at 78

February 16, 2021



 

President has saluted former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), retired Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, on his 78th birthday, congratulating him on many years of service to the nation, particularly as a who held strategic positions.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special on Media and Publicity, Malam , in Abuja on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The president joined family, friends and associates of the former Military Governor of defunct Bendel State in celebrating the auspicious moment, heralded by distinguished service as Minister of Transportation and Quarter-Master General of the .

 

 

 

 

He commended Useni’s courage for consistency in service to the nation and his people, winning elections as a Senator and issues that directly impact on .

The president prayed for good health and longer life for the former minister. (NAN)

