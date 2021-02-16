President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), retired Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, on his 78th birthday, congratulating him on many years of service to the nation, particularly as a military officer who held strategic positions.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.