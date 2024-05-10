Oborevwori tasks  commission on tackling ghost worker problem

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has ordered the State Civil Service Commission to rid the state civil service of ghost workers.

The governor gave the order at the swearing-in of the Chairman and members of the Civil Service Commission, and Auditor General (Local Government) on Friday in Asaba.

He said that some civil servants feign study leave with pay and had used the opportunity to permanently relocate overseas.

The members included Chief Roseline Amioku, Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Maduemezia, member, Mr Ukpaka Ikenna, Auditor General – Local Government.

Oborevwori also inaugurated the boards of Governing Councils of institutions and parastatals.

This includes Delta Investment Development Agency,(DIDA), Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency.

Others are the Governing Council of Delta University, Abraka; Governing Council of Delta College of Education, Mosogar; Governing Council of Delta Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara;

Also inaugurated are the Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu; Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku; Delta Trust Mortgage Bank Limited, and Universal Investment and Development Company Ltd.

Oborevwori said the Civil Service remained the major vehicle for the implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

He said that an efficient and effective civil service must provide the necessary feedback mechanism for the development of the service and the state.

“It is therefore imperative that the Civil Service Commission puts the necessary structures and processes in place that will enhance productivity and promote professional work ethics.

“In view of the foregoing, it is my earnest expectation that the commission will immediately; ensure the recruitment of the best hands to drive the bureaucracy.

“Entrench a culture of discipline of erring officers as a deterrent to others, without fear or favour.

” Embark on value re-orientation exercise, as a matter of urgency to combat the perennial problems of absenteeism, godfatherism, nepotism, eye service, waste and inefficiency of the Civil Service,” he said.

He urged the new Auditor-General to uphold the values of integrity, independence, objectivity, impartiality, neutrality, confidentiality, and professionalism,“he said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Chairman Governing Council of Delta State University, Abraka, retired Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (retd), assured that members would bring their wealth of experience to bear on the job.

He said all the appointees would work hard to meet the expectations of the governor for the overall development of the state.(NAN)

By Ifeanyi Olannye