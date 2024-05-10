NAFSAINT graduates 18 Air Force intelligence officers

The Nigerian Air Force School of Air Intelligence (NAFSAINT) has graduated 18 Air Intelligent Officers of its Regimental Intelligence and Security Course 3/24.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Friday in Makurdi, the school Commandant, Air Commodore Adolphus Akins, said the eight weeks course was packaged to equip regimental personnel on basic security intelligence gathering essential for skills and knowledge production.

Akins said the graduands were trained in various aspects of security intelligence including intelligence report writing.

The commandant said they also underwent a study tour of operational units in Makurdi.

He commended the Chief of the Air Staff for his unwavering support to the school and plegded the commitment of the school in ensuring standard training for participants.

In his remarks, AVM Patrick Philips, the Guest of Honour, and Commandant, Project Implementation and Monitoring Team (PIMT) said the course was cardinal in the production of middle level air intelligence officers.

Philips said the course was designed to equip officers in performing basic intelligence actions.

He said the unfolding global challenges in security had made it imperative for those in security circles especially air security officers, to be proactive in handling security issues.

According to him, intelligence is the fulcrum for successful military operations as it enables better evaluation of situations to avoid collateral damages.

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of awards and certificates to deserving graduates.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen