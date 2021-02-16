Rep Henry Nwawuba (PDP–Imo) who moved the motion to investigate the disbursement of special funds for public interventions received by agencies of government on the floor of the house in Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, set up an Adhoc committee to investigate the disbursement of funds received by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government from 2015 to 2020.

He said that it was in a bid to ensure that such funds were properly utilised.

He expressed concern that despite the huge amount of funds invested on special intervention funds, citizens continued to undergo untold hardship.