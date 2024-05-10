52nd Convocation : 252 graduates in UNN bag first class degree honours

252 graduates of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Friday smiled home with first class degree honours during the Institution’s 52nd Convocation Ceremony for the award of first degree certificate of the university.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-chancellor of UNN announced this in his address during the 52nd Convocation for conferrment of Bachelor’s Degrees and Diplomas for the 2021/2022 academic session.

He said out of 12, 526 graduates 252 bagged first class honours to distinguished themselves from others.

“Out of 12,526 graduates 252 bagged first class honours, 4,834 made second class honours (Upper division), 5,883 second class honours (Lower division) while 747 will go home with third class honours and 25 graduates made pass.

“As you know the unclassified degrees are awarded to graduates of such courses as Medicine, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Medicine which are not classified as first, second and third class,” he said.

The VC said he was hopeful that the graduates would used degree and diploma earned to serve as visa to a brighter future, good career and better life.

“Graduates of our university are expected to be of highest standard in the society having been found worthy in character and learning.

*You have now joined the elite club of alumni as you now have a duty to contribute to your alma mater in particular and the country in general,” he said.

The VC whose tenure would end in June urged the graduates not to allow prevailing hard economic condition and high rate of unemployment in the country to dampen their mood.

“I know you have plenty of opportunities to make success here in the country and outside the country with your certificates from UNN that has earned good name nationally and internationally.

“Feel free to acquire additional skills and certificates that will improve your chances of getting grip of the job market as well as make best of opportunities present,” he said.

In a remark, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi urged graduates to contribute their quota towards restoring the dignity of man.

The chancellor noted that UNN had remained a breeding ground for quality and dependable workforce needed for the development of the country.

“I am happy that the University of Nigeria has remained a good breeding ground for good quality and dependable workforce which we need to develop our country and the world in general.

“I am also confident that our latest graduates are equally quality-assured, well-motivated and will contribute in our drive to restore the dignity of man,” he said.

Speaking further, Ooni whose address was read by the VC, urged the new graduates to make their personal commitment in the development of the country.

“As we all know, our country is going through a very challenging phase, and all hands must be on deck if we must overcome the challenges.

“As Lions and Lionesses you should not be discouraged by these challenges.

“Strive to be a job creator instead of a job seeker to help address the problem of unemployment in the country,” he said.

The chancellor noted that the 52nd convocation would be the last convocation to be organised by Igwe as VC as his tenure would wind down in few weeks from now.

“I warmly congratulate the University Management under his watch for maintaining the standards which the university is known for,’ the chancellor said.

Dr. Ngozi Nnebedum, the Registrar of the UNN during the occasion named Victor Ejiofor from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.93 (Distinction) as the overall best graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic session.