NOA advocates value re-orientation for sustainable development

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has identified value re-orientation as a rationale for Nigeria to witness rebirth, positive growth and attain sustainable development.

Mr Akintade Akiniranye, the NOA’s Director of Programme in Ondo State, stated this on Friday at a lecture held at the Main Campus of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency and OAUSTECH’s Student Affairs Division, organised the lecture titled; “Value Re-orientation Among Nigerian Youths” for students of the institution.

Akiniranye said that calls for national value re-orientation of Nigerians from every corner were indications that there were certain behaviours already being exhibited that were not in-tandem with what was expected as citizens of the great nation.

The NOA official added that it was pertinent for Nigerians to have a change of attitude to experience positive and sustainable growth in the country and change their long-battered image in the international community.

He, therefore, highlighted seven national core values to be upheld by individual Nigerian which includes: discipline, integrity, patriotism, dignity of labour, self-reliance, social justice and religious tolerance.

According to him, discipline among citizens is a very important element of nation-building as it will enable individuals to always maintain self-control, obey the country’s rules and regulations at all times and prevent citizens from engaging in sharp practices.

Also, other unwholesome behaviours like illicit drug dealing, drug abuse, rape, cultism, hooliganism, bribery, cheating, corruption, nudity and indecency of all kinds.

“Consequences of lack of patriotism are huge, ranging from brain-drain, (japa syndrome), natural death of local industries, initiatives and ideas and losing of one’s ancestral root after a long time to mention but few.

“As a nation, we must value and reward hard work, rely on ourselves for our food and utilities, put in more effort to avoid importing what we can produce to make life easier for us and make our currency gain value.

“Let there be justice for all and embrace religious tolerance by seeing ourselves as brothers and sisters and say No to unhealthy competitions among various religious groups and denominations,” he said.

Akiniranye urged OAUSTECH students and Nigerians to always guard their integrity by being truthful and by giving correct information at all times.

He said, doing so, would make people have trust and confidence in Nigerians to explore dealings nationally and internationally.

Earlier in an opening remark, the OAUSTECH’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa represented by Prof. David Aworinde, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, appreciated NOA for the lecture, saying such sensitisation was long overdue.

Ologunorisa added that NOA as a federal agency would be doing well and living up to the task if it could consistently sensitise and educate the citizenry about the various government’s policies, activities, programmes and expected national core values.

In his welcome address, the Acting Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Daniel Adekeye said that NOA’s role was critical to Nigeria and its citizenry’s common good and national development.

He stated that the campaign against social vices among the citizenry, especially the youth and Nigerian students could not be over-emphasized.

Comrade Destiny Ayodele, Vice President, Student Union of the institution In his vote of thanks, said that the lecture was very educative, adding that more of it would be expected from the agency.

NAN reports that the lecture was well attended by NOA’s executives, OAUSTECH’s staffers and students among others. (NAN)

By Aderemi Bamgbose