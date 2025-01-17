APC diaspora chieftain tasks Obasa, others on support for 1st female Lagos Speaker

By Raji Rasak

Mr Ayoola Lawal, a former Secretary of the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, has urged members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to close tanks and ensure support for its first female Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Lawal, the immediate past APC chairman in the Scandinavian countries, also urged the immediate past speaker, Mudashiru Obasa to support the new leadership with focus on a greater Lagos state.

In a statement on Friday, the APC diaspora chieftain stated that the leadership change and emergence of Meranda marked a pivotal moment in the state’s legislative history.

Lawal, who is also a former APC aspirant to the Lagos state house of assembly, called for unity and collective focus on the state’s progress.

He celebrated the emergence of Meranda as a transformative milestone, describing it as a testament to Lagos’s progressive politics and commitment to inclusivity.

“This is indeed an exceptional moment for our home, Lagos state, fondly called Eko Ile. The election of Meranda as the first female speaker symbolises our state’s advancement in inclusivity and governance.

” It is an opportunity for all people of Lagos, home and in the diaspora, to rally behind her leadership and support the assembly’s mission for continued growth of our beloved state.”

According to him, Meranda, serving as Chip Whip and Chair of Key committees, depicts that she earned the trust of her colleagues since her election in 2015.

” Her emergence as speaker reflects the assembly’s confidence in her ability to lead with integrity and effectiveness.”

He, however, recognised the significant contributions of Obasa, a long-standing figure in Lagos politics, to the growth of the assembly.

” Obasa’s two decades of service, from his early days as a councillor to his tenure as a three-time speaker, were instrumental in shaping Lagos’s legislative achievements.

“Obasa’s years of service have left an indelible mark on Lagos state. His experience and institutional knowledge remain invaluable, and I urge him to support the new leadership for the greater good of Lagos,” Lawal stated.

Lawal emphasised the importance of unity and reconciliation in the wake of the leadership change, urging aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords and focus on collective progress.

“It is crucial that we put aside individual interests and work together to serve the people and residents of Lagos state.

“The effectiveness of the assembly depends on our ability to prioritise unity and legislative harmony.”

He pointed out that the new speaker’s acceptance speech reflected her commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

“She pledged to lead the assembly with a focus on good governance and welfare of all residents.

“Collaboration and shared purpose are essential for sustaining Lagos’s reputation as a model of development and governance in Nigeria.

“This leadership transition presents an opportunity to continue to build a greater Lagos of our dream under the leadership of our progressive-minded governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Let us move beyond divisions and work collectively to ensure that Lagos continues to inspire progress, innovation, and unity for future generations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos assembly impeached Obasa on Jan.13, electing Meranda as its first female speaker. (NAN)



