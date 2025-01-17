Appeal Court reaffirms Abure as LP National Chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, reaffirmed Mr Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, reaffirmed Mr Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The three-member panel, in a judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, relied on its judgement earlier delivered on Nov. 13, 2024, to make the declaration.

The.panel made the decision in two separate appeals.

While Sen. Esther Nenadi Usman & others were the appellants in the first appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CA/1217//2024, Labour Party & others were respondents.

In the second appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1232/2024, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was the appellant while LP was the respondent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Appeal Court had, on Nov. 13, 2024 in the earlier judgment in appeal number: CA/Abj/CV/1172/2024 between Labour Party (Appellant) against Chief Olusola Nehemiah Ebiseni and INEC (respondents), held that Abure remained LP national chair.

Justuce Barka, therefore, held that the two appeals decided today could not determine the leadership of the LP, having already been determined by the appellate court.

He said the appeals emanated from an incompetent suit and the trial court, presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja, lacked jurisdiction to have determined the leadership of the party.

The judge directed parties and the general public to respect the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Abure as the national chairman of the LP.(NAN)