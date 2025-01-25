ACF Mourns Passing of Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has learnt with profound sadness the passage to Eternal Glory of Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, on Thursday, 23rd January, 2025.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has learnt with profound sadness the passage to Eternal Glory of Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, on Thursday, 23rd January, 2025.

This is in a statement signed by ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba , made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Muhammad-Baba stated,”Easily amiable Lt. General Useni was a quintessential soldier, officer and gentleman, war hero, Military Administrator, nationalist, severally Minister of Transport and also the Federal Capital Territory, Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, elder statesman, community leader in his home state of Plateau, among other numerous command positions in the Nigerian Military and other key national posts he had held in his life and times. In all his outings, the late General gave his all.

“Lt. Gentleman General Useni was also a one-time Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of ACF (2009 – 2014), in which role he was a progressive and inclusive leader. For these sacrifices to Nigeria, late Lt. General certainly deserves to be mourned as one of the architects of modern Nigeria.”

He added,”As the nation awaits the announcement of funeral obsequies by the family, ACF extends its condolences to his family and friends, colleagues in the military (serving and retired), as well as the Government and peoples of the Plateau State.”