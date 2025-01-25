ACF Mourns Diko Tanker Explosion Victims

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed profound sorrow over the devastating petroleum tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in the Diko community, located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The explosion, which led to the tragic loss of more than 80 lives, also left scores injured, destroyed property, and disrupted traffic flow on a major transport route.

The ACF emphasized the enormity of the tragedy, pointing out that it occurred just months after a similar incident in Majia, Jigawa State.

The forum attributed these recurring accidents to the nation’s inadequate disaster preparedness and poor public awareness about the inherent dangers of petroleum products, especially in the chaotic aftermath of accidents.

The ACF condemned the rush to scoop fuel from accidented tankers, often fueled by the high price of petroleum. This reckless behavior, they argued, highlights a troubling decline in cultural values that prioritize personal and community safety. The result, the ACF noted, is the loss of lives and livelihoods.

The ACF extended heartfelt condolences to the families and community members affected by the disaster. They also expressed sympathy for the people of Niger State and the Zazzau-Suleja Emirate. “We mourn with the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” said Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, National Publicity Secretary of the ACF.

In their statement, the ACF commended the swift response of the Niger State Government, led by Governor Muhammad Bago, as well as the efforts of federal security agencies, local authorities, and volunteers who helped in the aftermath of the explosion.

However, they urged for greater action to prevent such incidents in the future. The forum called for the mobilization of humanitarian relief, including food, shelter, and medical aid, to assist those affected by the disaster.

The ACF also emphasized the need for a sustained public enlightenment campaign aimed at educating citizens on the dangers of handling petroleum and other inflammable substances.

They called for a more proactive approach from regulatory bodies and security agencies to enforce safety standards on Nigerian roads and highways, urging them to focus on public safety rather than engaging in corrupt practices.

As the nation mourns, the ACF remains committed to advocating for a safer, more informed society that places the well-being of its citizens above all else.