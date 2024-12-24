Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, commiserates with victims of stampedes

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council has expressed sadness over the recent stampedes in Okija Anambra State Maitama area of Abuja and children funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. that claimed many lives and left others injured.

Asadu in a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday commiserated with the families that lost their beloved ones in those unfortunate incidents where some people went to receive palliatives shared by public spirited individuals as well as children that went for funfair.

“I am saddened and deeply touched over Nigerians who lost their lives as well as those injured in the recent stampedes that occurred in Okija, Maitama and Ibadan recently.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of souls who died in those stampedes as I wished the injured quick recovery.

“Those tragic incidents have left Nigerians in shock and sorrow. our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who have lost their loved ones

“Relevant authorities should provide necessary supports and attentions to the injured to ensure their quick recovery.

“At this painful period, I urge everybody to show compassion and solidarity to families of victims,”he said.

Asadu, who is the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka LGA of Enugu State however, advised Nigerians organising public events to always put necessary measures in place to prevent such recurrence in future.

It will be recalled that, recently some Nigerians died following stampedes at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja while some others died in a stampede at a charity event organised to share palliatives by a philanthropist in Okija, Anambra State as well as children who died in stampede in a funfair at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.