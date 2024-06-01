8 traders have died over planned demolition -Nsukka market Chair

Mrs Ngozi Ozioko, Chairman of Ogige Market Amalgamated Traders Association Nsukka (OMATAN) says as result of planned demolition of some parts of the market by Enugu State Government to build Bus Terminal Park, eight persons among the affected traders have died as result of high blood pressure.

Ozioko disclosed this in Nsukka on Friday while addressing traders during the visit of Chief Chidi Obetta, representing Nsukka/ Igboeze-South Constituency in House of Representatives to the market.

She said information available to her have shown that eight traders have died of high blood pressure since May 19 Enugu State Government gave traders 72 hours ultimatium to evacuate their goods and vacate their shops.

“The information available to me shows eight people have died while some are admitted in hospital since the 72 hours ultimatium that made traders to hurriedly evacuate their goods from shops to their houses to avoid bulldozer from destroying their goods while demolishing shops.

“I am appealing to traders to stop thinking too much as God will surely see us through in the present circumstances, nobody should die again ” she said.

The market leader said that traders in Ogige market were not against any developmental plan of the state government but noted that traders could have been given at least six months or shown alternative place.

“72 hours was not enough as a notice for traders to evacuate their goods vacate the shops without any alternative arrangements,”she said.

Ozioko expressed appreciation to Obetta who had sympathised with traders whose shops were affected and had gone extra mile to see the Gov Mbah on how to solve the problem.

“We are here now to hear the outcome of Obetta’s meeting with the governor.

“On behalf of the traders in Ogige Market Nsukka, I expressed our gratitude to Obetta for his sympathy and concern on the planned demolition of the market,”she said.

In a remark, Mr. Innocent Ugwuele, Nsukka Local Government Council representative in Ogige Market said the council didn’t give him any pre-information on the planned demolition.

“I only heard it when traders were given 72 hours ultimatium, if I was told earlier by government I could have informed market executives.

“Why I am saying this is because there is rumour in some quarters that I was informed about the demolition since last year and refused to tell traders,”he said.

Speaking, Obetta said he had meeting with Gov Mbah on Monday who promised that government would ensure that affected traders would be accommodated in Aku Road New Market Nsukka.

” The governor assured me that government will ensure that affected traders will be accommodated in Aku Road New Market.

“After talking to you now, all of us will go to Aku market to know available shops there.

“On if the traders will be allowed to go back to their shops in Ogige, the governor did not give me any reply.

“The governor told me that Nsukka is among the cities in the state government planned to build modern Bus Terminal Park.

The national lawmaker expressed sadness on the eight people said to have died since the 72 hours ultimatium that made affected traders to evacuate their goods to their house.

“It’s sad to hear that eight people have died and some in hospital because of the present situation in Ogige Market Nsukka.

“Please, I begging everybody affected to take it easy as government has promised to find alternative place, we don’t want to hear of any death again because of the present condition,”Obetta said.

Also in a remark, Rev.Fr Ikenna Aneke the Administrator of St Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral Nsukka urged traders to hand everything to God who has solutions for everything.

He disclosed that bishop Godfrey Onah of Nsukka Catholic Diocese and Bishop Aloysius Agbo of Nsukka Anglican Diocese were all unhappy on the present condition in the market and have been doing everything within their capacity on how to resolve the issue.

The cleric expressed shock on the number of eight people said to have died for losing their shops.

“Hand everything to God who is your creator, God makes way where there is no way as well as make something that is impossible possible,” he said

However, at the time of filing this, our correspondent reports that, bulldozers from Enugu State government have started demolishing the affected shops in Ogige market Nsukka today (Saturday)