2026: Agitations for zoning of governorship ticket to Osogbo self-serving, Adeleke’s aide

Alhaji Muniru Raji, Special Adviser to Gov. Ademola Adeleke on Political Matters, has described agitations by political gladiators for zoning of governorship ticket to Osogbo in 2026 election as self-serving.

Raji, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Osogboland, made the remarks in Osogbo at a stakeholders engagement of Osogbo Affairs Forum.

According to him, the agitation is ill-advised, what indigenes of this town need at this time is to ensure unity in order to advance their political aspirations.

“2030 will be more realistic for Osogbo to come together and speak with one voice for their governorship aspiration to be fruitful.

“Osogbo is not yet ripe to produce a governor in 2026, rather, the town should aim for unity before pursuing political ambitions.

“Such agitation is self-serving, ill-advised and myopic.

“What the town need now is to first put its house in order before their aspiration and wait for the next five years”, he said.

Raji also said that internal disunity among Osogbo’s political stakeholders could jeopardise the chances of an Osogbo indigene becoming the governor of Osun in 2030.

“They should jettison party politics of acrimony in the quest to further build a united front and formidable frontier to achieve the goal.

“Osogbo is not ripe for a governorship push now. We need to put our house in order first.

“Osogbo has the potential to lead the state, but disunity among our people remains a significant barrier.

“Without a united front, achieving the dream of producing a governor from Osogbo will be nearly impossible.

“Our focus should be on uniting our town and strengthening our foundations.

“Political ambitions like Governor at this stage will only divide us,” he said. (NAN)