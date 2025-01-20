LPG expo: Energy leaders to deliberate on West Africa’s clean energy future

Organisers of the West Africa LPG Expo 2025 have announced plans to bring together global and regional energy leaders to accelerate West Africa’s clean energy transition.

By Yunus Yusuf

Organisers of the West Africa LPG Expo 2025 have announced plans to bring together global and regional energy leaders to accelerate West Africa’s clean energy transition.

Mr Jeffrey Leung, Director of the LPG Expo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos

Leung said that the expo, scheduled to hold in March, in Lagos, would to be a landmark gathering for the energy sector.

He highlighted the expo’s importance as the leading platform for advancing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a key solution for sustainable energy in the region.

The director said that the initiative aimed to expand the number of Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) to one million by 2026.

According to him, this underscores the environmental, economic, and energy independence benefits of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“Building on the success of previous editions, which attracted over 3,000 professionals and featured more than 80 high-level speakers, the 6th West Africa LPG Expo is set to be the largest yet.

“The event will showcase an extensive international LPG exhibition, featuring innovations from over 100 exhibitors across the globe.

“The expo will host influential conference sessions, with more than 50 expert speakers from government, global investors, consultants, and key LPG industry players,” he added.

Leung said that the event would also provide invaluable networking opportunities for stakeholders across the energy sector.

Leung said: “As Africa’s second-largest LPG producer, Nigeria plays a pivotal role in the continent’s clean energy transition.

“Through the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, which targets net-zero emissions by 2060, the country has made significant strides in expanding LPG infrastructure, increasing production, reducing imports, and improving access.

“Several neighbouring countries, including Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast, are also leveraging LPG to achieve Africa’s 2030 clean cooking goals and reduce reliance on biomass, further advancing the region’s energy sustainability.” (NAN)