2024: Police arrest 575 suspects, recover 142 items in Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto State has announced the arrest of 575 suspects for various crimes and the recovery of 142 items including weapons in 2024.

By Muhammad Nasir

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Sokoto by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Musa.

Musa said the suspects comprised those involved in culpable homicide, rape, vandalism, drug abuse, theft, fraud, rustling, and robbery.

According to him, the 142 items recovered included a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with six rounds of live ammunition, nine AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and 341 rounds of live ammunition.

“Today, I can confidently say that we have made significant progress in reducing these crimes to the barest minimum.

“We have implemented innovative strategies to address emerging security challenges, strengthened community partnerships, and enhanced the welfare and training of our officers..

“These achievements were guided by intelligence-led policing, community engagement, increased visibility, and adherence to police ethics.

“We also worked in synergy with other security agencies while upholding the rule of law,” he added.

He commended the State Government for donating 34 Toyota Hilux vehicles and other support to the command for effective operations.

“We also received one Toyota Hilux and five Hunter motorcycles from the Force Headquarters in Abuja. These have been deployed to areas of need, enhancing the command’s operational capabilities,” Musa said.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to continue to ensure safety and security in the state. (NAN)