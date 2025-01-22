7 Nations Endorse Nigeria’s Bid for UNESCO Media Institute – Information Minister

Nigeria has secured the endorsement of seven countries and received commitments from twenty others for the establishment of the UNESCO Category II Media and Information Literacy Institute, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced on Tuesday when he received a delegation from UNESCO, which is in Nigeria to assess the readiness of the country to host the Institute.

“Already, we have had the support from about seven sister nations. About twenty have already indicated their desire to support Nigeria and we know that at the next sitting of the UNESCO Board, Nigeria will be given the final hosting right of the MIL in Abuja, within the premises of the National Open University of Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister expressed delight at the positive feedback from the inspection team regarding Nigeria’s preparedness and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to meeting all UNESCO requirements for the establishment of the Institute.

“Since Nigeria was given provisional hosting right, we have been working hard and we, sometime last year, reached out to the National Open University and made them understand the relevance of this not just to Nigeria but also Africa and the world generally.

“Media and Information Literacy Institute is not just designed for the people of Nigeria; it’s designed for the people of the world and this is an opportunity for our country to show not just our expertise and professionalism but also our commitment to MIL, globally,” he said.

The Minister stated that, with the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all necessary funding for the establishment of the Institute has been secured. He added that his ministry is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

Idris emphasized that Media and Information Literacy is a crucial tool in combating fake news, misinformation, and disinformation, which pose significant threats to peace and security globally.

“Fake news, misinformation, and disinformation are not just Nigeria’s problem. It’s a global problem and we take note of the effort that UNESCO has been making to combat that and we know that in Nigeria here, we also have our share of the problem,” he said.

The Minister called for a global alliance to combat fake news and disinformation, noting that the impact of fake news transcends national borders.

Idris clarified that combating fake news does not equate to stifling press freedom, emphasizing that the Tinubu administration remains committed to upholding freedom of expression.

“For society to be free and democracy to thrive, press freedom is critical but for us to have freedom, we must also have responsibility. You cannot have press freedom just like that. Your freedom must end where someone’s rights begin,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Nelson Papi Kolliesuah, the Project Manager of Data-Pop Alliance – the firm engaged by UNESCO to independently conduct the verification, said they are in Nigeria to make sure that all the necessary infrastructure, capacity and the governance structure needed for the setting up of the institute are available.

He said their mission is to ensure that the institute aligns with global aspirations in conformity with Nigeria’s educational system and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He said, so far, they are satisfied with all the structures put in place and the arrangements made by the Nigerian Government for the take-off of the institute.