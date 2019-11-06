2018 NDHS report will help achieve SDGs – Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 2018 report of the National Demographic and Health Survey, NDHS, will provide important data in planning programmes and policies towards achieving the sustainable development goals, SDGs, and well being of Nigerians.

He made this assertion during the National Dissemination and official launch of the report on Tuesday at Abuja.

The national dissemination and official launch of the 2018 NDHS report, which was conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, brought together key MDAs, including national and international none governmental Organizations.

Represented by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Buhari said that the report was comprehensive and that it will provide important data for planning programmes and policies that will improve the health system in Nigeria.

The NDHS is conducted every five years, and provides analysis most especially in the health sector.

It provides an up-to-date demographic and health information and data of Nigerians.

Buhari pointed out that the last survey done in 2013 was received with mixed feelings, he however, added that the latest one has generated much interest and with a lot of expectations.

“I wish to say that the 2018 NDHS is an improvement on the precious survey because it also gathered data on ailments like malaria, sickle cell disease and on efficient transportation system as well as information, even on domestic violence and people with disabilities.

“The final report of the 2018 NDHS check is therefore particularly comprehensive and will provide important data for planning programmes and policy decisions and that can be used to adjust our approach and make critical impact to health care service delivery and human capital development index towards achieving the sustainable development goals and the well being of Nigerians.

“The official launch of this report has brought together key ministries, departments, agencies, development partners, national and international none governmental Organizations. It is a testimony of its importance in our development efforts.

“The federal ministry of health will make good use of its findings on policy formulation and aligning proper strategies and interventions in the health sector,” he said.

The Acting Chairman of NPC, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin appreciated Buhari for granting the commission the opportunity to contribute it’s quota to national planning.

Salu-Hundeyin urged critical stakeholders to study and use the data from the 2018 NDHS report to help identify priority action areas in the Nigerian health sector.

“I must thank the Secretary the Government of Federation for his constant supportive role to the national population commission.

“It is our hope at the commission that at the end of this official launch of the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey report, policy makers, relevant government ministries, departments and agencies, the organized private sector and other data end-users will take this report as a call to action, study it very carefully and use the data to identify priority action areas,” he said.

Dignitaries who were ably represented at the event includes Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture represented by the Director, Public Communications and National Orientation,(FMIC) Priscilla Ihuoma, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Dr. Tunde Lawal, among others.