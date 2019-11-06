Senate’s directive to new NDDC Board to immediately take over, lawful, right – Group

The Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD)

has backed Senate Ahmed Lawal’s directive to the newly confirmed nominees of the governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to immediately take over the affairs of the Commission in line with the provisions the NDDC Act.

In a press statement signed by its National President, Comrade (Engr) Igbini Odafe Emmanuel, VATLAD said the Senate’s directive is commendable and consistent with the law.

“We want to patriotically commend the President of the Senate and to fully align ourselves with this Directive which has the approval of the Senate and the House of Representatives of Nigeria. This Directive is constitutional and lawful and in line with the spirit and letter of the provision of the NDDC Act 2017, as amended. This has further vindicated our consistent position that it was never contemplated and it could never have been contemplated by the people of the oil producing States of the Niger Delta Region and the leadership and members of the National Assembly of Nigeria that an interim, or steering committee or any Adhoc arrangement by whatever name called, be allowed to take over the affairs and management of the NDDC, even for one minute. It was very unfortunate that such act of brazen unconstitutionality and illegality was allowed to go on for almost nineteen years of the existence of NDCC and the Act establishing it.”

While condemning the appointment of the interim management committee in the first place, Comrade Emmanuel noted that “such illegal interim managements were more of the reason for the very disturbing and sad reports now emanating from the books of the NDDC suggesting massive looting of the funds of the Commission, which prompted the decision of President Buhari to rightly direct the forensic auditing of the Commission with a view to bringing those culpable to Justice and prevent a repeat. How then do we expect that the same President Buhari will allow a return to the era of such massive looting under such so-called interim management or Steering Committee?”

He observed further that “there is nowhere in the NDDC Act which prescribes that there shall be inauguration of the confirmed members of the Governing Board of NDDC before they are allowed to commence functioning. Such inauguration in the past are mere ceremonies as the members are not required to swear to Oath of Office or any Oath of Office be administered on them by the President of Nigeria or any other person for that matter before they commence to function in their official capacities.”

“For the record and for purposes of further clarification of the constitutionality of this Directive by the President of the Senate, section 2(2a) of the NDDC Act 2017, as amended, states that: “the Chairman and other members of the Board shall be appointed by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, in consultation with the House of Representatives”.

Section 8(d & e) of the NDDC Act states that: “The Board shall have power to manage and supervise affairs of the Commission; make rules and regulations for carrying out the functions of the Commission”.

“There is nowhere in the entire over thirty sections of the NDDC Act that there is a single mention of the word, Interim or Steering Committee. Introducing such terms through the back door will amount to attempt to amend the NDDC Act without passing through the National Assembly. Worse, is that it will amount to usurpation of the constitutional powers of the National Assembly to make laws and amended such laws,” Comrade Emmanuel said.

He noted further thst, “allowing such illegality to continue will be inviting anarchy to our democracy and country.”

“The new Governing Board of NDDC duly confirmed by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives in compliance with provision of section 2a of the NDDC Act are therefore to immediately commence their official duties without further delay. Inauguration ceremony is mere ceremony that should not and cannot invalidate their appointments and commencement of duty.”