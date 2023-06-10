10th NASS: Shettima charges members not to focus on their pockets

…as First lady, Gov Uba Sani, Barau, score Assembly high

By Haruna Salami

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged the incoming members of the 10th National Assembly to prioritize the stability of the country above personal interests.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Senate Saturday, Shettima who was a member of the 9th Senate said “as we bid farewell to this chapter, let us remember that our journey has just began.

He said for some of them new fact beckons and mantle of leadership passes into fresh hands, adding that “for those who will continue this noble cause, I express my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

However, for such people Shettima has a word of admonition. “For my incoming colleagues, I will leave you with a parable, “the stability of this nation is superior to the stability of your pockets”.

This is also to caution the senators-elect not to allow monetary consideration becloud their sense of judgement in the election of presiding officers on Tuesday.

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who said she spoke from her heart said the new administration beckons hope, just as she expressed her gratitude to God for sustaining her for 3 terms in the Senate.

She said when she was considering retirement from politics, God elevated her to her present position. “My gratitude also goes to my husband for supporting me and giving me the freedom to be myself.

She said we can build a nation from the National Assembly as the President, Vice President, the First Lady, governors, deputy governors, etc are all products of the parliament.

Senator Barau Jibrin, (Kano North) in his contribution scored the 9th Senate high for passing laws that successive National Assembly could not pass such as the Petroleum Industry Act, but urged the 10th Assembly to focus more on the economy and security.

He said “a robust economy that gives employment to citizens will conversely lead to security of lives and property”.

Barau who is an aspirant to the office of the Deputy Senate President when the new Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13 said he has “absolute confidence in the ability of the Tinubu administration to turn around the economy of Nigeria, just is he did in Lagos state”.

The Senate valedictory session on Saturday marks the end of the 9th Senate.

The session commenced with presentation of certificate of service and legacy report if their performance from June 2919 to June 2023 by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan laid the ground rules, which allocated 3 minutes for each member to speak.

However, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu were allowed up to 10 minutes to speak, if they so wished.

The only item on the Order Paper of the day was the valedictory session.

