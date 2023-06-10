10th NASS: PDP insists members-elect must be allowed to elect their leadership

By Chimezie Godfrey

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the members-elect in both houses must be allowed to elect their leadership.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary who stated this on Saturday noted that the provision of the Standing of both chambers of the NASS which emphasize the need for the legislators to elect their leadership among themselves on the floor.

He said this is the critical ingredient of constitutional democracy, independence of the legislature and principle of Separation of Powers

Ologunagba alleged that since the PDP made its position known, feelers from public discourse indicated that some elements in the APC have become agitated and resorted to plots to influence the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly outside the floor.

He said,”Information at our disposal reveals attempt by such APC elements to intimidate, harass and threaten lawmakers-elect with the view to influencing the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“Reports in the public space indicates plots to arrest individuals who are considered to be strong proponents of the independence of the legislature and the right of members-elect to elect their leadership.

“The PDP notes that the independence of the legislature is a prerequisite for a virile democracy and therefore insists that the members-elect in both houses must be allowed to elect their leadership.”

The PDP Chieftain stressed that the national assembly is the symbol of the sovereignty of the people in a participatory Democracy.

He added that the people exercise such sovereignty through the choices made by their elected representatives on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Fundamental to this sovereignty is the choice of the presiding officers of the National Assembly which must not be appropriated by any group of individuals. Such will amount to a dethronement of the sovereignty of the people.

“The PDP charges the lawmaker-elect to remain steadfast in their resolve and continue to keep in mind that Nigerians expect them to assert their independence in the election of the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said.

