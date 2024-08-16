Zulum Visits CG of Customs, Emphasises Collaboration on Border Security, Trade Facilitation

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum visited the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, earlier today, Friday, August 16, 2024, to express gratitude for the Nigeria Customs Service’s continued support to the State in the aspect of trade facilitation and border security.

During the meeting, Governor Zulum acknowledged the strategic importance of Borno State, which shares borders with three countries. He emphasised the need for strategic collaboration to enhance security and trade within the State.

He further expressed his appreciation to the CGC and the Nigeria Customs Service for their unwavering support in addressing the unique challenges faced by Borno State. “We are grateful for the dedication and assistance the Nigeria Customs Service has provided to Borno State. Our borders with Cameroon, Chad, and Niger require robust management, and we are keen to strengthen our relationship with the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure the safety and prosperity of our state,” Governor Zulum stated.

In response, Comptroller General Adeniyi expressed his appreciation for Governor Zulum’s visit and reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to supporting Borno State. “We appreciate the support we have received from Borno State in carrying out our core responsibilities. The Customs Service is committed to enhancing and facilitating legitimate trade while ensuring the protection of our borders,” CGC Adeniyi assured.

The meeting concluded with Governor Zulum extending an invitation to the CGC to visit Borno State, emphasising the importance of building on the existing partnership between the state and the Nigeria Customs Service.