Edo election: INEC begins distribution of PVCs Aug. 22

By Joy Odigie

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo has fixed Aug. 22 to 30 for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

Timidi Wariowei, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Benin.

Wariowei said that a five-day collection of PVCs would take place at the ward headquarters from Aug. 22 to 26.

He said the exercise would move to the INEC Local Government Council offices, for another three days, from Aug. 28 to 30.

“The commission implores all those who registered or did transfers to present themselves at the aforementioned locations and collect their PVCs.

“There is no PVC collection by proxy,” Wariowei said.(NAN)