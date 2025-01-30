Zulum advocates long-term solutions to climate change, flooding in Borno 

Babagana Zulum of Borno has called for a paradigm shift from short-term humanitarian interventions to sustainable, long-term strategies in order to combat the effects

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called for a paradigm shift from short-term humanitarian interventions to sustainable, long-term strategies in order to combat the effects of climate change in the state.

Zulum made call at the ongoing 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum (LCBGF) on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He, however, stressed the urgent need for climate-resilient agricultural practices and robust infrastructure development in order to safeguard livelihoods and ensure food security in the face of escalating environmental challenges.

The governor acknowledged the disproportionate impact of climate change on the Sahel region, particularly in northern Borno and parts of neighbouring Niger and Chad, where erratic rainfall patterns and prolonged droughts pose significant threats to agricultural productivity.

He said that the region’s average rainfall of less than 250 millimeters necessitated for a greater reliance on irrigation for successful crop production.

“The reality of climate change is undeniable. We have witnessed a significant shift in rainfall patterns in recent years.

“In Maiduguri, rainfall, which was previously between 400 and 500 millimeters, has now increased to 600-700 millimeters, marked by intense and prolonged periods of rainfall,” Zulum said.

The governor, however, attributed the changes to global environmental factors, including greenhouse gas emissions and widespread deforestation.

He also highlighted the extensive damage caused by recent flooding in the state, which had disrupted agricultural activities and impacted livestock production.

Zulum expressed gratitude to international organisations such as the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for their humanitarian assistance in providing food, non-food items, and cash support to displaced populations.

The governor further stressed the critical need for a more sustainable approach to disaster preparedness and mitigation.

“We must move beyond temporary solutions,” he emphasised.

Zulum also advocated for increased investment in critical infrastructure, particularly water harvesting systems, to effectively manage seasonal floods.

The governor, therefore, proposed the exploration of the region’s abundant groundwater resources and the utilisation of solar energy to enhance irrigation capacity and reduce dependence on surface water, which is often scarce in the area.

Zulum reiterated the importance of aggressive afforestation initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce carbon emissions, and combat deforestation, which he described as a major contributor to environmental degradation in the region.

“Investing in agriculture and climate-smart technologies is not only crucial for protecting our communities but also for stimulating economic growth and development in the region,” he

added.