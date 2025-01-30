U.S peace institute lauds ECOWAS’s continuous engagement with B/Faso, Mali, Niger

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has commended ECOWAS for its decision to continue engaging with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, in spite of their withdrawal

By Diana Omueza

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has commended ECOWAS for its decision to continue engaging with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, in spite of their withdrawal from the regional bloc.

USIP’s Country Director, Dr Chris Kwaja, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Kwaja, the move demonstrates the commitment of ECOWAS’ to maintaining relationships with its member states, even in challenging circumstances.

NAN recalls that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS in January 2024, citing the organisation’s alleged bias toward foreign powers and its failure to support their fight against terrorism and insecurity.

However, the President of ECOWAS, Dr Omar Touray, at the commission’s Headquarters on Wednesday, expressed concerns over the decision to quit the bloc, emphasising the importance of democratic principles and human rights.

He said ECOWAS would continue to engage with the countries, to promote regional stability and cooperation.

He stated that the National Passports and Identity Cards bearing ECOWAS logo, held by citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger remained valid, until further notice.

Kwaja commended the commission’s decision, saying that it underscored the importance of having a cohesive and united West Africa region.

“The statement by ECOWAS as it relates to the reconciliatory measures it took against the backdrop of the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and the Republic of Niger, is a commendable one.

“It underscores the importance of having a cohesive and united West Africa region.

“By not cutting these countries off the region’s common trade policy, allowing citizens of the three countries to continue using their ECOWAS passport for travels, and recognising ECOWAS officials from these countries is commendable.

“It maintains the spirit of togetherness that has defined ECOWAS identity since inception in 1975,” he said.

Kwaja advised the commission to continue in its plan to seek reconciliation with the three countries and other actors of goodwill.

He said that prioritising the peace, security and stability of the West African region remained paramount.

According to him, peace is the most viable pathway to jointly addressing the many challenges that the region is facing.

“Especially in the areas of countering violent extremism, armed banditry, disinformation, and climate change among others.(NAN)