Sani approves release of N548m for NUT’s ‘Endwell Fund’

Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has directed the release of N548 million to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) ‘Endwell Fund’.

By Hussaina Yakubu



Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has directed the release of N548 million to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) ‘Endwell Fund’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the move marked the resolution of a long-standing dispute over the statutory deductions meant for teachers’ welfare.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday, the acting Executive Chairman of the K State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Malam Mubarak Mohammed, described the development as a landmark achievement in the state’s education sector.

He said that Sani, since assuming office in May 2023, has prioritised human capital development, with a strong focus on education.

This commitment, he said, was glaringly evident in the government’s humungous investments in schools’ infrastructure, increased enrolment, and improved learning conditions.

The NUT ‘Endwell Fund’, which has been a subject of contention for several years, represents deductions from teachers’ salaries meant to support them during service and retirement.

Mohammed said, ” With the newly signed agreement between SUBEB and the NUT,all litigations related to the fund will be discontinued.

“The NUT will now manage the fund independently, the scheme will undergo structural reforms to enhance efficiency and accountability.”

He also commended both parties for reaching an amicable resolution and lauded Sani for his unwavering commitment to teachers’ welfare.

Mohammed emphasised that the dispute predated the current administration, saying, “but the governor took proactive steps to address it by setting up a stakeholders’ committee, which facilitated the settlement.

“This resolution paves the way for a renewed, cordial relationship between KADSUBEB, the NUT, and the teachers of Kaduna State.”

He reaffirmed the Kaduna State Government’s commitment to prioritising education and implementing policies that would transform the sector for the benefit of both teachers and students.(NAN)