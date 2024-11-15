Yusuf swears in Shitu as Chairman, Kumbotso LG

By Aminu Garko



Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Thursday swore in Abdullahi Shitu as the duly elected Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Council.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin -Tofa, indicated that the ceremony took place at the Government House, Kano.

He said that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, administered the oath on Shitu .

“This development follows a recent judgment by the Kano High Court which granted a stay of execution, allowing the inauguration to proceed in line with constitutional protocols.

“Dederi confirmed that the court’s ruling removed any legal hindrances to Shitu’s assumption of office, and he emphasised that the process was in full compliance with the Nigerian Constitution.

“With this judgement, Shitu is now fully authorized to take over the responsibilities and duties of the Kumbotso Local Government Council,” the statement said.

Dawakin-Tofa quoted Dederi as reaffirming the commitment of the administration to upholding the rule of law while striving to improve the quality of life for its people.

“In his acceptance speech, Shitu thanked Governor Yusuf for respecting due process by awaiting the court’s decision.

“He called on his opponents and community members to unite and support the council’s efforts in fostering progress and development for the council,” he added.( NAN)