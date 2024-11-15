Morocco 2025: Osimhen’s late header seals top spot for Nigeria

Victor Osimhen’s late effort for the Super Eagles against Benin Republic on Thursday ensured that Nigeria qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco as Group winners.

By Victor Okoye

Victor Osimhen’s late effort for the Super Eagles against Benin Republic on Thursday ensured that Nigeria qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco as Group winners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was after Mohamed Tijani opened scoring for the Cheetahs in the 16th minute at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

The game played under heavy rain produced a number of interesting moments, but the biggest was when Osimhen celebrated wildly as his 81st minute header sailed past goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou.

NAN also reports that the goal not only secured Nigeria’s first place in the group, but also put Osimhen at par with the legendary Segun Odegbami in goals’ tally for Nigeria.

Both are now joint second to the top man, Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37 goals in 58 matches.

Osimhen’s goal, after profiting from a pinpoint cross from Moses Simon, restored parity on the night and was his 23rd for the senior team.

Odegbami, the former captain of the team who took the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations finals by the scruff, scored his 23 goals in 46 matches.

Nigeria secured a ticket to participate in the AFCON finals (the continent’s flagship football championship) for the 21st time after a 1-1 draw with Benin Republic in Abidjan.

The result also put the Cheetahs’ prospects for qualification on the wire.

The downpour ushered the two teams into the game with the Cheetahs keeping possession and running rings round the Super Eagles for large swathes of the first period.

However, Tijani’s header from a cross by the vibrant Junior Olaitan that found the net by going through the legs of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, was against the run of play.

Minutes earlier, Alex Iwobi had miscued when Osimhen headed down the ball for him from Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross, and Osimhen himself was foiled by Dandjinou just before the Cheetahs struck at the other end.

Nwabali was alert to punch away as Olaitan broke loose three minutes later, and it was ding-dong affair until four minutes before the break.

This was when Osimhen should have scored from a brilliant Onyemaechi cross, only to watch the ball roll away from goal after his header.

In the 55th minute, Ademola Lookman and Osimhen caused anxious moments at the Benin Republic rear.

But Olaitan also got close after Captain William Ekong and Olaoluwa Aina fumbled with the ball down the line.

Onyemaechi, coming forward a lot, saw his shot roll agonisingly away from goal just after the hour, and Osimhen headed wide away in the 74th minute as the Cheetahs began to nurse hopes of a win.

Osimhen had other ideas as his goal ensured the Eagles remain unbeaten in the AFCON qualification campaign with 11 points, going into their last game of the series against Rwanda in Uyo on Monday.

Rwanda, with five points from their five games after an unexpected 1-0 loss to Libya in Kigali also on Thursday, must beat the Super Eagles in Uyo to stand a chance of qualifying.

The Amavubis would also hope that Libya overrun Benin Republic with seven points in Tripoli on Monday, to spring to second place and collect the second ticket to the finals from Group D.

“It was a tough game and I congratulate the players for a spirited display in the second half that earned us the equaliser.

“The downpour made the game difficult for both teams, but I am happy we have the AFCON finals ticket in the bag ahead of the final game of the series against Rwanda in Uyo on Monday,” Coach Augustine Eguavoen said.(NAN)