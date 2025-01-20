Yusuf inaugurates N4bn road in Dawakin Kudu

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has inaugurated a 7.3 kilometre road and a solar-powered streetlight project worth over N4 billion in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

By Aminu Garko

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature.

According to him, the project was originally initiated by the administration of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso in 2012 but it was left uncompleted by his administration.

Yusuf expressed joy at fulfilling one of his campaign promises, saying,”today, we witnessed the realisation of a commitment made to the people of Dawakin Kudu.

“I am delighted to inaugurate this project, which will significantly enhance the socio-economic well-being of the community.”

The road project valued was revalidated in 2024 under an agreement with H&M Nigeria Ltd., the contractor, to complete and deliver it within the first quarter of 2025.

In his remarks,the Chairman of Dawakin Kudu Local Government,Sani Mairago, commended the governor for prioritising and completing the project, describing it as a vital development for the local community.( NAN)