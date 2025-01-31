I- G orders Police commands to involve PCRC in routine operations

The Inspector-General of Police(I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered States, Area and Divisional Cmmands to involve the members of the Police Community Relations Committee

By Abdul Hassan

The Inspector-General of Police(I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered States, Area and Divisional Cmmands to involve the members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in their routine operations.

The News of Nigeria (Nan) reports that Egbetokun disclosed this at the PCRC’s maiden executive national training, with the theme :`Strengthening The PCRC System For Optimum Service Delivery’’, on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented by the AIG in charge of Zone 7, Mr Ben Igwe, the I-G said the action was necessary in view of the significant role of PCRC in community policing.

He said that the Nigerian police was unwaveringly committed to strengthening the capacity of PCRC operations especially on combating criminal activities in the country.

“All Commissioners of Police, Divisional officers and Area commands have been duly informed to provide security and support to the PCRC in their respective areas of responsibilities,’’ he said.

Egbetokun said that as part of the government’s policing agenda, his office and the Police Service Commission have been making efforts to change the pattern of policing in Nigeria, silently, diligently, and authoritatively.

“The changes will give us the leverage to do more policing for Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole,’’ the I-G said.

He also enjoined the PCRC members to adopt a new approach to community policing, adding that policing was eerybody’s business that requires the involvement of all members of the society including the security agents.

“ As an individual citizen or resident of Nigeria, you have power of arrest , the constitution has granted you authority to do that.

“It is not in everything you call the police, the law gives two or three of you powers to arrest, and before or within 24 hours take you to the nearest police,’’ he said.

The Police boss, therefore, congratulated the National Chairman and other PCRC members for the association’s achievements within the last 4O years of its existence.

Also speaking , the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, said community policing remained central to the nation’s strategic plan for fostering safe and resilient communities.

Represented by Mrs Bola Aderele, a Director in the ministry,, he said, `Through PCRC , we aim to deepen collaboration between the police and the public, build mutual rust and share a sense of responsibility.”

According to him, technology has become a game changer in modern policing which necessitates the adoption of new approaches to crime control mechanisms.

“To enhance operational efficiency the Federal Government had invested in advanced technological tools such as surveillance systems and crime databases to improve intelligence sharing,’’ Gaidam said.

Earlier, the National Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Olaniyan, said the conference was to encourage PCRC members towards rendering selfless service to the country especially in the area of security,

“ The training is also designed for stakeholders to use the PCRC platform to suggest ways the community can support the police and achieve a better service delivery to the community,’’ he said.

Olaniyan thanked the I-G, Ministry of Police Affairs and other stakeholders for sustainably promoting the activities of PCRC nationwide. (NAN)