Your votes will ensure good governance— Olayide tells electorate 

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami has called on the electorate to massively turnout and cast their votes to promote good governance.

By Muftau Ogunyemi



Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami has called on the electorate to massively turnout and cast their votes to promote good governance.

Adelami, who is the running mate of Gov.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, made the call after casting his vote at his Unit 16, Ward 3, Igboroko 2 in Owo Local Government area on Saturday.

Speaking with newsmen after exercising his civic duty, the deputy governor asked residents of Owo and the entire people of the state to come out to vote.

“Your vote is your power. I urge you all to come out to vote.

” In so doing, you will be contributing to the promotion of good governance and a greater Ondo State” Adelami said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at 9:40a.m., Adelami, and members of his immediate family, joined a queue of voters waiting to be accredited to cast their votes.(NAN)