Yobe Governor commiserates with Buhari over death of Abba Kyari

Governor Maimala Buni of Yobe government on Saturday commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

Buni, in a message through his Director-General, Press Affairs and Media, Mamman Mohammed, said the death of Kyari was a loss to everybody.

“He was an astute administrator and a great patriot who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

“Abba kyari will be remembered for his commitment to good governance, transparency, due process and patriotism.

“We pray almighty God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

“We also pray to God to give his family, the president, government and the people of Nigeria, the fortitude to bear the loss,” said Buni. (NAN)