Yobe Governor commiserates with Buhari over death of Abba Kyari

April 18, 2020 News Editor News 0

ZenithBank



Governor Maimala Buni of  Yobe government on Saturday commiserated with  President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

Buni, in a message through his Director-General, Press Affairs and Media, Mamman Mohammed, said the death of Kyari  was a loss to everybody.

“He was an astute administrator and a great patriot who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

“Abba kyari will be remembered for his commitment to good governance, transparency, due process and patriotism.

“We pray almighty God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

“We also pray to God to give his family, the president, government and the people of Nigeria, the fortitude to bear the  loss,” said Buni. (NAN)




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*