Writers celebrate Professor Olu Obafemi’s elevation to Professor Emeritus

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW Global), led by Wole Adedoyin, has joined voices in celebrating Professor (Chief) Olu Obafemi (FNAL, NNOM) on his prestigious appointment as Professor Emeritus by the Senate of the University of Ilorin.

This monumental recognition celebrates Professor Obafemi’s outstanding contributions to academia, literature, and cultural development, both in Nigeria and globally.

The announcement of this honor was shared by Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, who described it as a “recognition well deserved and long overdue.” According to him, the appointment is a testimony to Professor Obafemi’s immense dedication and legacy in advancing education and literary excellence.

Professor Olu Obafemi, born on April 4, 1950, in Akutupa-Kiri, Kogi State, is a distinguished poet, playwright, author, and Professor of English and Dramatic Literature at the University of Ilorin. He is a laureate of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) award and a former President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters. With an academic career spanning over five decades, his scholarship has been a beacon of inspiration for students, writers, and academics alike.

Obafemi’s pioneering work in revolutionary aesthetics and radical drama has greatly influenced African literature. His groundbreaking plays, such as Pestle on the Mortar (1974), Naira Has No Gender (1993), and Iyunade (2016), among others, showcase his exceptional ability to weave cultural narratives with social critique. These works remain pivotal in advancing the discourse on gender, class, and societal transformation in African literature.

Apart from his literary contributions, Professor Obafemi has served in numerous leadership capacities, including as the National President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments. His leadership roles reflect his unwavering commitment to fostering literary and cultural heritage in Nigeria.

Wole Adedoyin, President of SYNW Global, described Professor Obafemi as a “true giant in the field of literature and academia.” He further added, “This appointment as Professor Emeritus is a testimony to his extraordinary contributions to scholarship, his mentorship of younger writers, and his enduring legacy in the global literary community.”

Professor Obafemi’s academic journey, which began at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in English, and continued with advanced studies at the University of Sheffield and the University of Leeds, has set a benchmark for excellence. His extensive body of work has not only enriched the literary landscape but has also positioned Nigerian literature on the global stage.

As Professor Emeritus, Obafemi’s influence is expected to continue to resonate within academic and literary circles, inspiring a new generation of thinkers and writers. The SYNW Global urged young writers to draw inspiration from his legacy and strive to emulate his commitment to excellence and social impact.