Troops intercept cache of arms in Zamfara

The troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma have intercepted a cache of arms from suspected arms dealers at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara.

By Ishaq Zaki

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordinating Centre to the operation, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi.

The statement revealed that the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Department of State Security Services (DSS), based on intelligence gathering on the suspected arms dealers operating from Niger Republic.

“The troops launched a covert operation to track the suspects, resulting in a pursuit along Kaura Namoda-Zurmi road.

“The suspects attempted to escape by diverting their vehicle into the bush but were forced to abandon it after being engaged by the troops.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the following items: 2x PKT machine guns, 9 x AK-47 rifles, 13x magazines, 171 x rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 9x rounds of PKT ammunition,” it said.

The statement added that the troops of the Nigerian Army have been actively pursuing the wanted terrorist, Bello Turji, who remained at large, evading capture by moving from hideout to hideout.

“We assure the public that our troops are working tirelessly to apprehend him as part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“We deeply appreciate the public concern regarding this matter and urge locals to sustain their support and cooperation by providing credible information that may assist in arresting him,” it pleaded.(NAN)