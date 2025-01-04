Tinubu’s visit to Enugu shows Fed Govt’s attention to S’East development – Soludo

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State says that President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Enugu State demonstrates the Federal Government’s attention to South-East development.

Soludo made the assertion in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, on Saturday in Awka.

President Tinubu would make his first official visit to Enugu state on Saturday to inaugurate some projects executed by the Gov. Peter Mbah administration.

The statement stated that Soludo expressed a warm welcome to President Tinubu on his visit to the Southeast region, saluting his liberal leadership style.

“The President is in Enugu state to commission developmental projects completed under Gov. Peter Mbah’s administration.

“This gesture underscores his commitment to fostering productive federal-state relations while advancing the interests of the Southeast region.

“The visit to the Southeast also demonstrates the federal government’s attention to the south east region’s development,” it said.

Soludo congratulated his counterpart, Gov. Mbah of Enugu State on his developmental strides.

According to him, the development strides are in tandem with similar positive developments being implemented in Anambra.(NAN)



