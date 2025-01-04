Ohaneze Election: Okwukwu promises Igbo unity if elected

Mr Uche Okwukwu, candidate contesting for President-General in the forthcoming Ohaneze Ndigbo election has promised to unite Igbos if elected.

Mr Uche Okwukwu, candidate contesting for President-General in the forthcoming Ohaneze Ndigbo election has promised to unite Igbos if elected.

Okwukwu an indigene of Elele, an Igbo community in Rivers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Port Harcourt that the venue for the election scheduled for January 9-10 had remained a secret for security reasons.

He said that Igbos were battling existential threats a situation a situation, he said, called for urgent intervention from selfless and people-oriented leaders.

Okwukwu, a former Secretary-General of the group, promised to bring to bear his wealth of experience while also urging delegates to vote according to their conscience.

The Ohaneze chieftain also said the position of the President-General was zoned to Rivers.

He said that the zoning would enable him showcase his leadership prowess and also strive to reposition the south-east on the part of peace when he emerges winner.

He, therefore, called for support from Rivers and other chapters and assured them of enormous benefits in the alignment.

”Igbos in Rivers constitute a sizeable proportion in terms of population and landmass, proper collaboration with other ethnic groups would go a long way in strengthening our political and social aspirations.

”The local government areas that make up Igbos in Rivers include Oyigbo, Omuma, Etche, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada East, Ahoada West excluding the Engenni tribe.

‘In line with Ohaneze ndi Igbo constitutional zoning, only candidates from Rivers are eligible to contest for position of the President-General,” he told NAN.

The Ohanaze chieftain also promised to ensure prudence and transparency as well as regional development through designated trust funds.

According to him, no fewer than 200 delegates across states and interest groups will participate in the election including 30 delegates from each of the South-east states, 15 from Rivers,15 from Delta. (www.nannews.ng)