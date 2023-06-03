Tinubu’s biopic, “Last Man Standing”, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

By Aderonke Ojediran

A biopic of President Bola Tinubu, titled “Last Man Standing”, will premiere in Lagos on June 12.

Seun Oloketuyi, Managing Director of Ultimate Communications, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos said the film follows the life of Tinubu during his time as governor of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the successful premiere in Abuja, the movie will premiere in Lagos with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as host, with a selected number of businessmen and politicians who will watch with him at a soon-to-be announced venue.

The movie stars Lateef Adedimeji, who plays the role of Asiwaju, and other actors including Gbenga Adeyinka, Jide Kosoko, Madam Kofo, Shushu Abubakar, Segun Arinze, Sam Olatunji and many others.

At the May 26 premiere of the movie in Abuja, Sen. Barau Jibrin, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, said Nigerians should be grateful to the producers for their efforts to document history for the youth.

Jibrin said doing this would motivate and inspire a lot of politicians and young people. (NAN)