Tinubu shifts 2025 budget presentation to Wednesday

By Haruna Salami

The N47.9trillion 2025 budget presentation to joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, earlier fixed for Tuesday, December 17, 2024, has been shifted to Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Information on the postponement of the budget presentation by the President was authoritatively gathered from top management staff of the National Assembly.

The highly placed source said Monday that official statement on the postponement shall be issued within the next few hours .