Labour suspends strike in Nasarawa State

By Sunday John

The organised labour in Nasararawa State has suspended its indefinite strike action after reaching an agreement with the government on the consequential adjustments of the minimum wage for workers.

The suspension of the strike was announced at a joint news conference on Monday in Lafia by the labour leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), had embarked on strike on Dec. 1.

The strike complied with the directive from the union headquarters that the union should start the strike in December should their governors fail to implement the new minimum wage.

Speaking at the news conference, Mr Ismaila Okoh, NLC Chairman, said the agreement followed extensive negotiations with the state government and interventions by key stakeholders.

“A template has been finalised for the consequential adjustments of the minimum wage for workers on Grade Levels 7 to 16.

On his part, Mr Mohammed Doma, TUC Chairman, said that the payment of the new minimum wage, including the agreed adjustments, will start from Dec. 1.

The labour leaders appreciated workers for their resilience, solidarity, and peaceful conduct throughout the strike.

They, therefore, directed workers to return to their offices and duty posts immediately and take their responsibilities seriously. (NAN)