Tinubu mourns House of Reps’ Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Friday expressed sadness over the death of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi

Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker, who represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, died on Jan. 15, following a brief

illness, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Spokesman, said in a statement.

The deceased served as Chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly and Deputy

Chief Whip in the 10th Assembly.

“She never stopped serving her constituency, and her passion for better Nigeria will remain unforgettable in the hearts of those who came

in direct contact with her.

“Rep. Onanuga was also a role model for women in politics, demonstrating that with hard work, integrity and dedication to just causes,

women can be effective leaders in politics,” the president said.

Tinubu offered condolences to the Onanuga family, her loved ones, the government and the people of Ogun State, particularly her

constituents in Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency.

He prayed that God grants the soul of the departed eternal rest and provide divine comfort to her family and all.(NAN)