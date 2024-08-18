The Perfect and Permissive Will of God: A Personal Journey

As I reflect on my life’s journey, I have come to realize that it has been shaped by both the perfect and permissive will of God. Today, I understand

By Isaac Megbolugbe

God’s Will

As I reflect on my life’s journey, I have come to realize that it has been shaped by both the perfect and permissive will of God. Today, I understand that my life’s arc began with God’s perfect will, but circumstances led me into His permissive will. After a lifetime of ups and downs, God has graciously returned me to His perfect will, and I am now experiencing a resurgence of peace, joy, contentment, fulfillment, and profound creative fecundity. The perfect will of God is His original plan and design for our lives. It is the path that aligns with His purposes and desires for us. In my case, God’s perfect will was to have me devoted to Him, like Samuel. I was sought after by both men of faith and idolatry, recognizing something in me that could be used for their purposes. However, I chose to follow the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement during a hiatus in my life and began training as a prophet under the famous Prophet Ayo at Kabba, Kogi State.

Later, when I resumed my education, I chose to focus on academics instead of training to be a prophet. Unbeknownst to me, this marked my entry into God’s permissive will. God allowed me to pursue my own desires, granting me tremendous successes in both my educational and professional careers. followed by a series of adversities that humbled me and sent me into despair. God’s permissive will is not His original plan, but rather His allowance of our choices, even when they deviate from His perfect will. I was warned not to deviate as youngster, but I took that message to be advisory. It is a merciful concession, permitting us to learn from our mistakes and experiences. In my case, God’s permissive will led me through a lifetime of professional careers, personal struggles, and ultimately, to a place of surrender.

Now, God has returned me to His perfect will, quickening my mind and comforting my heart. I am experiencing a resurgence of peace, joy, contentment, fulfillment, and profound creative fecundity. This journey has taught me that God’s perfect will is not a one-time event but a continuous process of surrender and alignment with His purposes. In conclusion, my life’s journey has shown me that both the perfect and permissive will of God are essential to our growth and development. While God’s perfect will is His original plan, His permissive will allows us to learn from our choices and experiences. Ultimately, it is in surrendering to God’s perfect will that we find true peace, joy, and fulfillment.

Living Within God’s Will

Living within the will of God is a matter on going on a journey of life, which has also taught me that God’s perfect will is not always easy to discern. Sometimes, it requires patience, trust, and surrender. But when we align ourselves with His perfect will, we experience a sense of purpose, direction, and fulfillment that cannot be found elsewhere. On the other hand, God’s permissive will can be deceiving. It may bring temporary success or pleasure, but ultimately, it leads to emptiness and discontent. It is only when we recognize the limitations of God’s permissive will that we can begin to seek His perfect will.

In my life, I have learned that God’s perfect will is not just about achieving success or avoiding failure. It is about living a life that honors Him, reflects His character, and brings glory to His name. It is about surrendering our own desires and ambitions to His purposes and plans. As I look back on my journey, I am grateful for the experiences that have shaped me. I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the triumphs and the struggles. For in each of these experiences, I have seen the hand of God, guiding me, directing me, and shaping me into the person I am today.

In conclusion, the perfect and permissive will of God are two aspects of His sovereignty that are essential to our understanding of His nature and His plans for our lives. May we seek to align ourselves with His perfect will, even when it is difficult or uncertain. May we trust in His goodness and His love, knowing that He desires the best for us. And may we find peace, joy, and fulfillment in living a life that honors Him.

Moving On Still

As I continue this journey, I am reminded that God’s perfect will is not a destination, but a process. It is a daily surrender, a daily trust, and a daily alignment with His purposes. It is a journey of faith, hope, and love. And so, I encourage you, dear reader, to seek God’s perfect will for your life. Do not be content with His permissive will, but press on to know His perfect will. It may require sacrifice, it may require trust, but it will be worth it.

For in God’s perfect will, you will find:

– A sense of purpose and direction

– A sense of peace and contentment

– A sense of fulfillment and joy

– A sense of hope and confidence

And you will know that you are living a life that honors God, reflects His character, and brings glory to His name. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11. May this verse be a reminder to you that God has a perfect will for your life, a will that is full of hope, promise, and purpose. May you seek it, may you find it, and may you live it out for His glory. Also, embrace Isaiah 43:19-21: “Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness [And] rivers in the desert. The beast of the field will honor Me, The jackals and the ostriches, Because I give waters in the wilderness [And] rivers in the desert, To give drink to My people, My chosen. This people I have formed for Myself; They shall declare My praise.”

My Life Journey Going Forward

Recently, I started a ministry, GIVA Apologetics Ministry, and rediscover the power of going back to basics with respect to God and His Plan. In today’s fast-paced, distraction-filled world, it’s easy to lose sight of what’s truly important. As believers, we can get caught up in the hustle and bustle of ministry and forget the foundation of our faith. However, going back to basics and refocusing on God, His views of who He created us to be, and His plan to redeem us to Himself can be a powerful move that transforms our lives and ministries.

When we go back to basics, we rediscover the simplicity and profundity of the Gospel. We remember that we were created in God’s image, with purpose and intentionality (Genesis 1:27). We recall that sin separated us from God, but He lovingly provided a way of redemption through Jesus Christ (John 3:16). We relearn that our identity is rooted in Christ, and our lives should reflect His character and love (Ephesians 2:10).

With this renewed understanding, we can create resources that empower believers to lock into a mindset that prioritizes a structured view back to God. This means: (1) Developing a consistent prayer life, seeking God’s guidance and wisdom. (2) Studying Scripture, understanding God’s character, and applying His truths to our lives. (3) Embracing our identity in Christ, living with purpose and intentionality. (4) Building community, supporting one another in our walks with God. (5) Sharing the Gospel, spreading God’s love and redemption to a broken world

By going back to basics, we can: (1) Revitalize our personal relationships with God. (2) Refocus our ministries on what truly matters. (3) Empower believers to live out their faith with confidence and purpose. (4) Transform our communities, reflecting God’s love and redemption. Let us embrace the power of going back to basics, rediscovering God and His plan. May we leverage this understanding to create resources that empower believers to lock into a mindset that prioritizes a structured view back to God, both in lifestyle and ministry.

Furthermore, as we go back to basics, we must also recognize the importance of living out our faith in everyday life. This means:

– Integrating our faith into our work, relationships, and decision-making processes

– Embodying the fruits of the Spirit, such as love, joy, and patience (Galatians 5:22-23)

– Being intentional about sharing our faith with others, both in words and actions

– Cultivating a heart of worship, acknowledging God’s presence and guidance in all aspects of life

In ministry, going back to basics means:

– Re-evaluating our programs and activities, ensuring they align with God’s purposes

– Focusing on discipleship, equipping believers for spiritual growth and service

– Emphasizing prayer, seeking God’s guidance and empowerment for ministry

– Building strong relationships, fostering a sense of community and support

By going back to basics, we can: (1) Experience personal spiritual renewal and growth. (2) Revitalize our ministries, making them more effective and impactful. (3) Empower believers to live out their faith with confidence and purpose. (4) Transform our communities, reflecting God’s love and redemption. In conclusion, going back to basics is a powerful move that can transform our lives and ministries. By refocusing on God, His views of who He created us to be, and His plan to redeem us to Himself, we can:

– Rediscover the simplicity and profundity of the Gospel

– Empower believers to lock into a mindset that prioritizes a structured view back to God

– Experience personal spiritual renewal and growth

– Revitalize our ministries, making them more effective and impactful

Let us embrace this powerful move, going back to basics and rediscovering God and His plan. May we be transformed, and may our lives and ministries reflect His love and redemption.

Isaac Megbolugbe, PhD, FRICS, Former Vice President at Fannie Mae, Former Practice Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Retired Professor at Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University, Senior Advisor and Managing Principal at GIVA Internation, Fellow at Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Resident in the United States of America…August 17, 2024